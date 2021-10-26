...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s with patchy frost.
* WHERE...Southern Indiana and the Bluegrass region of Kentucky,
especially in low-lying, wind sheltered areas.
* WHEN...Late tonight into Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Vegetation sensitive to frost may be damaged or killed
if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.
Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.