...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s with patchy frost.

* WHERE...Southern Indiana and the Bluegrass region of Kentucky,
  especially in low-lying, wind sheltered areas.

* WHEN...Late tonight into Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Vegetation sensitive to frost may be damaged or killed
  if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.
Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.