...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT
/8 AM CDT/ TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
  formation.

* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and east central, north central
  and south central Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ to 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
  left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.


