...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of Indiana and east central, north central and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ to 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
FROST ADVISORY: Who Still Needs To Protect Their Plants...
-
- Updated
- Comments
Rick DeLuca
Meteorologist
Copyright 2022. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
