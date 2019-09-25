The tropics continue to be incredibly active, though they have not been particularly helpful yet in breaking our heat wave. Jerry is now a post-tropical cyclone and will continue to weaken as it curves east, farther away from the continent.
Tropical Storm Karen has been the wild card. It initially strengthened to a tropical storm before weakening back to a tropical depression (slower wind speeds), and is now back up to tropical storm strength. The forecast path suggests we might see the Fujiwhara effect take place between Karen and Jerry. The Fujuwhara effect basically describes how two tropical systems interact with and orbit each other. Through this process they will draw closer to each other, and it partly explains the drastic turn Karen is about to take to the west. It doesn't happen every time two systems come near each other, so it's interesting to watch!
Lorenzo is the strongest storm we have right now. It is now a category 1 hurricane, but doesn't look like it's coming this way. Within the next couple of days, it should start to turn north into the mid-Atlantic. A tropical system coming in through the Gulf of Mexico would be helpful in breaking the drought and the heat wave we are experiencing, but it doesn't seem any of these will be helpful.
There is a small wave in the southern Gulf. While it has a 0% probability of developing into a named storm, if it gets picked up in the steering current over our ridge, it could bring us a little extra moisture.