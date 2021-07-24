The first full moon since June 24th occurred last night and the weather cooperated perfectly! Skies cleared to make way for an excellent view of what is called the "Buck" full moon. This full moon is called the Buck moon because of Native American traditions. July is normally the month when the new antlers of buck deer emerge from their foreheads in coatings of velvety fur — hence one of the names for the full moon. The full moon in July also is called the Thunder Moon (I like this one, obviously) because of the frequency of thunderstorms during this hot, and usually, (obviously not this year) dry month.
Yet another name for the seventh full moon of the calendar year is the Hay Moon — likely no surprise to anyone living on a farm, who may have spent recent weeks cutting, baling and storing hay for the coming winter. And for those of us who suffer from summer allergies, the Hay Moon may be the most familiar moon of all.
Viewer Pictures
You guys did an awesome job sending in pictures last night and early this morning of the moon. Let's take a look at some!
Notice that most of those pictures show the moon with a red/orange tint to it. That isn't a filter and you probably noticed that yourself if you went and looked at the full moon last night. This of course, is happening because of the wildfire smoke that is still sitting over our area as it has been the past few days, providing the amazing and vibrant sunrises and sunsets we've seen recently.
Next Full Moon
The next full moon will be on August 22nd, known as the Sturgeon moon, named after the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught during this part of summer.