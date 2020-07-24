16-year-old soccer player Ivan Zaborovsky is lucky to be alive after being struck by lightning in Russia. A surveillance camera caught the moment Ivan was hit during a warm-up with his team on July 4th. Coach Anton Basov ran over to discover his goalkeeper lying face down on the pitch. He flipped him over to find the front of his jersey had been burnt. After Basov performed first aid, Zaborovsky was taken to hospital where he was put in an induced coma to assess his injuries. Now, three weeks later, Ivan is back on the field, with no memory of the incident and a burn scar on his chest.