The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch after a solar flare on November 2. Today there is a G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Watch and tomorrow's (on Thursday) has been upgraded to a G2 (Moderate) Watch. The scale for Geomagnetic Storms goes from 1 (lowest) to 5 (highest), so this stays the lower end of that scale.
NOAA, the same office that houses the National Weather service, also houses the Space Weather Prediction Center. Their discussion of these watches includes this:
"Several CMEs (coronal mass ejections) erupted from the Sun on 01 - 02 Nov and analysis and model consensus indicate likely Earth-directed components to a few of them. CMEs took place from the southwest area of the Sun to include one associated with a C4 flare from NOAA/SWPC Region 2887 at 01/2133 UTC (02/1:33am EDT). This was followed by a full halo CME related to an M1 flare (R1-Minor Radio Blackout) from Region 2891 at 02/0301 UTC (02/7:01am EDT) near center disk."
Solar flares are powerful bursts of radiation. Harmful radiation from a flare cannot pass through Earth’s atmosphere to physically affect humans on the ground, however — when intense enough — they can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS and communications signals travel. Below are the descriptions from the Space Weather Prediction Center of the expected impacts from a G2 and G1 Geomagnetic Storm Watch.
Do not believe the hype on the internet. The aurora will not reach this far south.
To see how such space weather may affect Earth, please visit NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center https://spaceweather.gov/, the U.S. government’s official source for space weather forecasts, watches, warnings, and alerts. NASA works as the research arm of the nation’s space weather effort. NASA observes the Sun and our space environment constantly with a fleet of spacecraft that study everything from the Sun’s activity to the solar atmosphere, and to the particles and magnetic fields in the space surrounding Earth.