The Climate Prediction Center updated their 6-10 and 8-14 day temperature outlook today and they both look cold!
The GEFS extended 2-meter temperature anomaly map
Image Credit: WeatherBell
The Arctic Oscillation (AO) is a large scale mode of climate variability, also referred to as the Northern Hemisphere annular mode. The AO is a climate pattern characterized by winds circulating counterclockwise around the Arctic at around 55°N latitude. When the AO is in its positive phase, a ring of strong winds circulating around the North Pole acts to confine colder air across polar regions. This belt of winds becomes weaker and more distorted in the negative phase of the AO, which allows an easier southward penetration of colder, arctic airmasses and increased storminess into the mid-latitudes.
Now that you have some knowledge about how the AO can affect temperatures, take a closer look at the chart below. It show an undeniable dip by the middle of next week. The AO becomes even more negative the following week suggesting additional, harsher cold air as we close out the month of January. That's why I'm saying "get ready" because those heating bills could have us digging deeper into our wallets!
Image Credit: WeatherBell