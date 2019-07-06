The Bad News: We are expecting more storms today. GO FIGURE! If any measurable rain falls at the Louisville International Airport this weekend, it will be 21 out of 27 weekends with measurable precip. That's 77%!

Storms will be scattered to numerous today. However, they will still be hit or miss. It is not a guarantee to see wet weather. Not all is lost, but a front is dropping south, so we have a decent shot to see showers and storms. This is especially true during the afternoon and evening. Any storm could have torrential downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning. There could be localized areas that see 1-2'' of rain. Storms will be slow moving and some areas may experience flooding issues. Organized severe weather is not expected, but a rogue severe storm is not off the table and some strong storms are possible.

Watch the video below to see the storms and the front in motion. This will give you an idea about coverage and placement of storms for the weekend. Again, storms are most likely in the afternoon and evening, however we could see some isolated and lingering showers overnight and early morning. The front will slide through our area late tonight and early tomorrow. It will be south of Kentuckiana tomorrow. There is still a good chance to see rain tomorrow as well. Based on the placement of the front - Kentucky has a slightly better chance to see storms than Indiana. I think S. IN could still see some pop up storms, but coverage looks to be higher in KY.