The long awaited game has arrived once again after not playing each other last year due to COVID-19. This year's Governor's Cup between UofL and UK is being held right here in Louisville at Cardinal Stadium this evening. Whether you're cheering for the Cats or the Cards, you're going to need to bundle up.
High pressure that kept us dry and mostly clear yesterday is now moving off to the East, allowing for a warm front to lift through the area this morning, increasing temperatures and cloud cover this afternoon.
We're going to be in between that warm front and the cold front through the day today, also known as the warm sector, and this will allow temperatures to climb further than yesterday when we only hit 39 for the afternoon high.
Temperatures warm into the low 50s for highs today, but being a night game, the Governor's Cup will of course be colder.
If you're out tailgating, you'll probably still need the jacket, just maybe not the heavy coat just yet as temperatures are sitting in the low 50s with limited sunshine.
By gametime, temperatures drop and winds will pick up ahead of the approaching cold front, making way for a chilly and breezy game ahead.
Factor in winds gusting 20+mph....
and it feels more like the upper 30s at the start of the game.
Further into the 2nd half and 4th quarter as the game is ending, air temperatures will be in the low 40s for the game, but once again winds will still be breezy. A few very light showers could make their way into the area, but any precipitation that reaches the ground looks to be in Southern Indiana.
Let's not forget the wind chill for when we are all heading home after the game...
So, all in all, wear the winter gear for the game, especially if you're sitting further up in the UPS Flight Deck. Rain will likely stay out of our area and in Southern Indiana, but a few sprinkles could make their way into the stadium, it's just not a great chance. Have fun and bundle up!