In the video below you hear a list of all the things on Abaco that are gone. This crew is conducting a survey of the island to see how bad the damage is, and most of the land is under water.
This is in Abaco, Bahamas 🇧🇸🙏🏽 oh wow... 😳😥#HurricaneDorian2019 #HurricaneDorian #HurricaneDorian242 #BahamasStrong #Bahamas #242 pic.twitter.com/rcGnJznOOf— 🇧🇸James Julmis🇧🇸 (@julmisjames) September 3, 2019
James Julmis's twitter page contains dozens more pictures and videos of the destruction and flooding left behind from Hurricane Dorian, if you want to see more of that. The Google satellite image below shows Abaco on the right where the above video is from and Grand Bahama on the left which looks drastically different now.
The image below also shows why these locations are seeing the worst flooding. The color of the ocean helps see how deep the ocean is; lighter colors are shallow water, darker colors are deeper water. The location of Dorian was driving wind and rain toward these islands from the north and piling it put in these shallower areas and up onto the land. The wind would only be able to drive that water into a deeper basin if it first covered the entire island and continued south.
Synthetic-aperture radar (or SAR) mounted on a satellite orbitting the Earth captured this photo (below) of Grand Bahama. SAR can "see through" clouds down to the surface, so it was able to capture this image at 11:44 AM local time Monday during the peak flooding. The is from ICEYE based in Finland, and the yellow line shows where the coastline should be.
#HurricaneDorian has affected Bahamas heavily on Monday, with vast areas hit with #flooding, including the Grand Bahama International Airport, Freeport. ICEYE #SAR satellite image from 11:44AM local time. Please, stay safe! (Y: coastline. W: roads. Source: OpenStreetMap.) pic.twitter.com/ruXau8QhKn— ICEYE (@iceyefi) September 2, 2019
The Google satellite image above shows what this area looked like before Dorian arrived. The difference is startling. Here's the problem moving forward: erosion. The ocean has come onto the island establishing a new "sea level" right now. If the sand between the old coast line and where the water is now erodes or is swept out into the ocean, where the water is now becomes the new coastline because there's not enough land underneath it for it to recede gradually.