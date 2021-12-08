This evening gives you a great opportunity to look for the International Space Station in the night sky. At 6:16pm look toward the northwest to see a bright light moving across the sky. It will cross above our heads reaching an elevation of 74º before disappearing seven minutes later in the southeastern sky. Keep in mind 0º is the flat land and 90º is straight up directly above your head, so a maximum elevation of 74º is pretty high in the sky giving you a great chance to see the ISS.
The weather will also cooperate! While temperatures will be chilly, so make sure you bundle everybody up if you want to stand outside for this whole flyover. We should see temps drop from the lower 40s into the upper 30s. The sky clears out this evening, so clouds shouldn't get in the way of this viewing opportunity.