If you have never taken the opportunity to look for the ISS - it is really cool. And just think, you are watching something that is 230 miles above you, flying 5 miles per second. We have a great opportunity TONIGHT to see the ISS crossing our sky!
When to Look....
The ISS will be visible once tonight at 8:12 pm for 6 minutes. The max height is 49 degrees above the horizon, so it will be about halfway up the sky.
Where to look...
It will appear at 8:12 pm in the SSW part of the sky at 11 degrees and move toward the east. It will set below the horizon in the ENE part of the sky at 10 degrees above the horizon.
Weather...
The weather will be great for spotting the ISS, but you may want to grab a sweatshirt! Temperatures will be cooling fast with mostly clear skies and temps in the low 60s. It will be breezy as well! Tonight will likely drop into the FORTIES for most locations around Kentuckiana.