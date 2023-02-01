You may remember a couple weeks ago we posted about being about to see the "green comet" that's getting so much attention on social media. Here's the original post in case you missed it:

Will You See the "Green Comet" There are a lot of posts floating around on the internet about a green comet you will be able to see for the next few mornings just by looking up. There is some truth to it, but like most things on the internet, not everything you've read about the "green comet" is true. Let's separate the fact from the fiction!

Now the green comet is making its closest approach to Earth, so if you've been looking for an opportunity to spot Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), this might be your chance! Tonight the comet will be 27 million miles away from Earth, so while this is the closest it will come to us, it's not close. That's more than 100 times the distance to the moon, and the moon is bright in our sky right now. The next full moon will happen February 5 and this comet is passing by on February 1-2, so the moon is adding a little extra light to the sky right now that won't make it easier to spot the comet. Look toward the north as the moon sets (between midnight and dawn) for the best chance to see the "green comet" (and read the post linked at the top of this page to see whether or not it will look green). Try to find the Big and Little Dippers; Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be in that area. You will need binoculars, but if you can find it in the binoculars, you might be able to lower them and also see it with just your eyes.

Unfortunately the clouds look like they will spoil the show here tonight. If you're not able to see Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) tonight, it will give you another neat opportunity in the next week or two. On February 10 from our vantage point this comet will look like it's right next to Mars! Mars is much easier to locate in a dark sky because of its red coloring, so this and the fading light from the moon should make spotting the "green comet" a little easier in about a week and a half if the sky is clear around that time.