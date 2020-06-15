Experts have discovered a green glow in the Martian atmosphere, the first time that's ever been seen on another planet besides Earth.

The green glow, or light, is a result of oxygen atoms interacting with the sunlight, researchers noted. It had long been theorized to occur on other planets besides Earth, but it had never been observed until the Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) satellite did so earlier this year. The Earth's glow can usually be seen from the International Space Station.

“One of the brightest emissions seen on Earth stems from night glow," said the study's lead author, Jean-Claude Gérard of the Université de Liège, Belgium, in a statement. "More specifically, from oxygen atoms emitting a particular wavelength of light that has never been seen around another planet.”

Artist’s impression of ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter detecting the green glow of oxygen in the Martian atmosphere. This emission, spotted on the dayside of Mars, is similar to the night glow seen around Earth’s atmosphere from space. (Credit: ESA)

“However, this emission has been predicted to exist at Mars for around 40 years — and, thanks to TGO, we’ve found it,” Gérard added.

The excited oxygen was observed at very precise altitudes, with the strongest reading "at an altitude of around 80 kilometers and varied depending on the changing distance between Mars and the Sun,” one of the study's co-authors, Ann Carine Vandaele, added.

The TGO has been observing the Red Planet since October 2016.

The phenomenon on Earth causes the polar auroras, also known as the Northern and Southern Lights, but this is very different from that, as the planet does not have a magnetic field, researchers noted.