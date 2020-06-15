Experts have discovered a green glow in the Martian atmosphere, the first time that's ever been seen on another planet besides Earth.
The green glow, or light, is a result of oxygen atoms interacting with the sunlight, researchers noted. It had long been theorized to occur on other planets besides Earth, but it had never been observed until the Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) satellite did so earlier this year. The Earth's glow can usually be seen from the International Space Station.
“One of the brightest emissions seen on Earth stems from night glow," said the study's lead author, Jean-Claude Gérard of the Université de Liège, Belgium, in a statement. "More specifically, from oxygen atoms emitting a particular wavelength of light that has never been seen around another planet.”