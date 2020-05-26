Since we are in the middle of a hot stretch of weather here, let's take a trek to Antartica. Picture this: cold stillness all around you and white snow as far as the eye can see. But then something in the snow catches your eye. Something is wrong with that snow, so you walk closer. Then you realize the snow is green.
Green snow is not terribly unusual in Antarctica, but we might start to see a lot more of it in the near future. Researchers with the British Antarctic Survey and University of Cambridge used satellite observation and ground study to learn more about the green algae blooms in the snow. Through their study, they predict as temperatures climb these algae blooms will expand on larger land masses faster than they shrink because of snow melt on smaller land masses.
These algae blooms are an important part of the ecosystem in Antarctica; they help spread nutrients. The researchers studied nearly 1700 algae blooms and found a majority are connected to a bird or seal colony (think penguins and gulls). Elements in their poop - like nitrogen and phosphate - help the algae grow and spread. This study shows the availability of those nutrients and temperatures above freezing are the biggest factors in determining how much algae will grow. According to the study, "Warming in the Antarctic Peninsula has already exceeded 1.5 °C over pre-industrial temperatures, and current Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) projections indicate further global increases." If those increases prove true, these researchers predict it will allow further spread of the green algae in the snow.
But why does it matter if the snow is green or white? Albedo. Albedo describes how much sunlight the ground reflects back into the air. White snow reflects almost all the light. Think about how bright it is on a sunny day with snow on the ground - nearly blinding! But if those same surfaces are green, not nearly as much light is reflected back into the air. More of it is absorbed into the ground, warming it. That warmer ground feeds the cycle of a warmer climate allowing more algae to spread which reflects less sunlight, absorbing more in the ground and heating the environment.
Here's a link to the study in Nature Communications; the authors of the study are: