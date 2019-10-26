Did you know there's a festival in Kentucky to celebrate woolly worms? This weekend in Beattyville, people are celebrating these prognosticators of winter for the 32nd year of the Woolly Worm Festival. Folklore says a woolly worm has thirteen segments (or bands) on its body, each corresponding to a week of winter. A light brown band is mild week while a black band is a hard one, so the woolly worm below from Etown should suggest a very cold winter.
I (Hannah) found a woolly worm this week that was completely light brown (pictured at the top of the page), but Deanne found the one below with brown in the middle and black on the ends. So let's tackle the question, "can the woolly worm predict winter?" Well, sure, one of them in the country probably looks right. But all these pictures look different and suggest different things about the upcoming season. Bottom line, don't trust your winter to a woolly worm.
What you might not know is there actually was research done in the 1950s for 8 years by Dr. C.H. Curran. At the time, Dr. Curran was the curator of insects at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Dr. Curran found that generally the wider the brown segments on the woolly worm the more mild the winter would be. I think you can see where the folklore was born. Since then, there have been independent tests done and most say the woolly worms are about as accurate at predicting the winter as flipping a coin.
In reality, the woolly worm can tell something about the weather, but only the past winter. To understand, we need to look a little more into how woolly worms grow. The woolly worm is actually the tiger moth in larva stage. The technical name for the woolly worm is Pyrrharctia Isabella. In the late summer / fall these woolly worms start to appear more and more. As the woolly worm grows through spring, they molt which means they shed their skin. Every time they shed their skin, more brown bands can occur. Basically it appears the more brown bands a woolly worm has can be an indicator of the age of each woolly worm or when it started to grow in the prior spring. Entomologist Mike Peters from UMASS says specifically that the colored bands on a woolly worm are "telling you about the previous year('s)" winter, not the upcoming winter.