A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for most of the WDRB viewing area. It will be in effect from 3 am Saturday until 11 pm Saturday night.
* TIMING...A couple of waves...the first occurring Saturday morning and then another Saturday afternoon and evening.During these periods, expect sustained southerly winds ranging from 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph.
* IMPACTS...Unsecured objects could blow around and expect difficult travel on east/west roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...A Wind Advisory means that wind gusts of over 40 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult...especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Additionally, a FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Dubois and Perry Counties from late tonight through Saturday evening.
Persistent rains today will be followed by heavier rains late tonight into Saturday, increasing the risk for flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.