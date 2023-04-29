We saw lighter rain move through the area Saturday with a batch of gusty showers setting up in southwestern and central Indiana. On Sunday those gusty showers will pop up in our communities in the wake of a cold front.
The front will pass through Sunday morning, taking temperatures down with it. A few showers will be possible near the front itself Sunday morning but shouldn't last very long.
By early afternoon Sunday more showers will start to pop up. These also should move through pretty quickly but are the most likely to interrupt your plans. These will be with us until we start to cool down just before sunset. When we lose that daytime energy, these showers will fade away.
If you're headed to the Pegasus Parade, rain isn't the only concern. The wind is going to pick up behind this cold front, which won't be good for the balloons. The wind will blow in from the west 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30-35 mph which would be too strong to fly the parade balloons.
Monday will be another round of the same gusty showers, but they move northeast. Even in our area, the wind will stay pretty breezy Monday.