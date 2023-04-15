As showers and thunderstorms move through our area Sunday, the wind will also pick up and stay strong through Monday. Sunday could see gusts to 35 mph, and those will likely pick up a bit to 40 mph Monday.
About a mile above our heads, a low level jet streak is developing that will provide increased wind energy to the atmosphere.
Sunday we are just starting see those speeds increasing, and by Monday that dip in the jet stream (U shaped feature) has moved into our region. These numbers are not a direct translation to how strong the wind will be here on the ground, but they show you how the wind speed will increase into Monday.
Showers and storms actually start overnight tonight, then the wind picks up later. A decaying line of storms will move in from the west and mostly break apart as it moves through our communities. Heavy rain, thunder and lightning, and gusty wind are still possible as those move through.
More showers develop close to the cold front Sunday morning with those same impacts listed above. The cold front moves through quickly, so most of the rain and storm potential should be east of us by roughly 12-1 PM.
A few showers do hang around Sunday evening into Monday morning as moisture wraps around the back side of the low pressure center attached to the cold front. Temperatures will also be dropping quickly to the upper 30s and low 40s by Monday morning.
Tune into WDRB News tonight at 10 to see how quickly the storms out west are falling apart and how that affects the timing of the rain here tomorrow.