A powerful thunderstorm with massive hail hit Queensland, Australia over the weekend. People described the scene as "mayhem" and it's estimated to have caused £21 million of damage. The Insurance Council of Australia declared the storm a catastrophe, saying they had received 5,000 claims in relation to it including from 3,000 vehicles. I would assume the rest of the claims were due to roof or window damage on homes. Almost 20,000 houses were without power after the storm.
The image from the tweet below shows some of the hail that fell in the Glasshouse Mountains. That's baseball-sized hail!
Some of the hail that fell in the Glasshouse Mountains this afternoon.📷: Edwin Mens pic.twitter.com/5dhdZajjJt— ABC Brisbane (@abcbrisbane) November 17, 2019
How does hail form? Hailstones are formed when raindrops are carried upward by thunderstorm updrafts into extremely cold areas of the atmosphere and freeze. Hailstones then grow by colliding with liquid water drops that freeze onto the hailstone’s surface. If the water freezes instantaneously when colliding with the hailstone, cloudy ice will form as air bubbles will be trapped in the newly formed ice. However, if the water freezes slowly, the air bubbles can escape and the new ice will be clear. The hail falls when the thunderstorm's updraft can no longer support the weight of the hailstone, which can occur if the stone becomes large enough or the updraft weakens.