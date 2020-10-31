It's a full moon - the weirdos are out! This Halloween will be a bit spookier thanks to a full moon and it is the second full moon of the month. When there are two full moons in a month, the second is often called a blue moon. By this definition, the last "blue" moon we saw was in March 2018. (There's another, more traditional definition of a blue moon, but this is the most well known.) This is the only blue moon in 2020!
How Rare is a Full Blue Moon on Halloween?
It is pretty rare! NASA says every full moon on Halloween is also a blue moon and it happens about every 19 years! However, while a blue moon is rare, a full moon on Halloween that can be seen across the world is even more rare — it is an event that hasn't occurred since 1944! That is 76 years! The Halloween full moon in 2001 was only visible in central and pacific time zones. The next time this will happen is in 2039!
Can the moon ever actually look blue?
A truly-blue Moon usually requires a volcanic eruption. Back in 1883, for example, people saw blue moons almost every night after the Indonesian volcano Krakatoa exploded with the force of a 100-megaton nuclear bomb. Plumes of ash rose to the very top of Earth's atmosphere, and the Moon … it turned blue!
Krakatoa's ash was the reason. Some of the plumes were filled with particles 1 micron wide, about the same as the wavelength of red light. Particles of this special size strongly scatter red light, while allowing blue light to pass through. Krakatoa’s clouds thus acted like a blue filter.
People also saw blue-colored Moons in 1983 after the eruption of the El Chichon volcano in Mexico. And there are reports of blue Moons caused by Mt. St. Helens in 1980 and Mount Pinatubo in 1991.
Forest fires can do the same trick. A famous example is the giant muskeg fire of Sept. 1953 in Alberta, Canada. Clouds of smoke containing micron-sized oil droplets produced lavender suns and blue Moons all the way from North America to the United Kingdom. At this time of year, summer wildfires often produce smoke with an abundance of micron-sized particles–just the right size to turn the Moon truly blue.
On the other hand, maybe it will turn red. Often, when the Moon is hanging low, it looks red for the same reason that sunsets are red. The atmosphere is full of aerosols much smaller than the ones injected by volcanoes. These aerosols scatter blue light, while leaving the red behind. For this reason, red Blue Moons are far more common than blue Blue Moons.
TURN BACK TIME:
On Sunday morning, November 1, 2020, at 2 AM EDT, we "fall back" to 1 AM EST, making the change to Standard Time. If you have something you would like to do for 2 hours, but you're only supposed to do it for an hour, do it from 1 to 2 AM on this morning. Sunday's sunset will be at 5:42 pm!