A cold front is going to slide through the area tomorrow. It is bringing waves of widespread rain and periods of heavy rain. Temperatures will also dramatically drop tomorrow.
Rain has filled in this afternoon and there is widespread rain all across the WDRB viewing area (as of 3 pm). There could be some ponding on the roads for the evening drive. This rain will continue for a few more hours, but a period of lighter rain, or a brief break, takes hold later this evening.
We are not done with the rain yet though! Widespread rain moves back in overnight/early tomorrow morning.
The final batch of showers will fade away during the late morning/early afternoon. A few flakes are possible as temperatures fall. Only isolated showers will remain for the rest of the day (20%) before coming to an end.
Temperatures will start off in the 60s tomorrow, but quickly and dramatically drop through the morning and early afternoon. There will be about a 30 degree drop through Halloween. The high temperature happens very early tomorrow.
If your plans include trick-or-treating (or being outside) tomorrow, prepare for much colder temperatures, gusty winds (35 mph) and isolated showers only. The gusty winds will make it feel even colder! Wind chills will be in the 20s!
Therefore, The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a FREEZE WATCH for tomorrow night through Friday morning. This includes metro Louisville, portions of central Indiana and all of Central Kentucky.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
By Friday morning, sub-freezing temperatures are likely. Bottoming out in the 25 through 30 degree range.
Winds will stay up enough before daybreak Friday to allow wind chills to bottom out around 20 degrees for most of the region.