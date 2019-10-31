The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a FREEZE WARNING for nearly all of the viewing area. This is in effect from 11 pm tonight until 11 am tomorrow morning as temperatures dramatically drop. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 20s. When the temperature drops to 28 degrees, it is known as a hard freeze. A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
* Impacts...Freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will stay up enough before daybreak Friday to allow wind chills to bottom out around 20 degrees for most of the region.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.