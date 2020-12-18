It was a very cold and frosty start to the day, with even some black ice creating headaches on the roads. We started the day off with sunshine, but high clouds have continued to roll in throughout the day. We will remain near normal in the temperature department this weekend, but there is a decent shot for chilly rain during the weekend. This is most likely on Saturday afternoon and evening. For more information regarding this rain potential, be sure to join Marc during the evening news on WDRB tonight.
We are just days away from the start of winter! Winter begins very early on Monday morning at 5:02 am. After a chilly and damp weekend, we will begin to see temperatures rise next week.
We will continue to warm through the week and see highs near SIXTY degrees by mid-week. Also note, that this warm up does not last very long and a series of cold fronts will dramatically drop our temperatures by the end of the week/Christmas eve and Christmas day....
A series of strong cold fronts and low pressure will dramatically drop our temperatures by the end of next week. Highs will go from nearly 60 degrees to the mid 20s in only two days! With a stiff breeze, it will feel even colder! Wind chills in the single digits look likely and there is a chance some locations could have sub-zero wind chills!
This system will also bring rain by Wednesday/Thursday and our winds will increase. The exact timing of the front is still a bit up in the air, but it does look like it will be cold enough for snow showers by the end of Christmas Eve with a few lingering and light snow showers on Christmas day! This means there is a *chance* for a white Christmas. However, it is a week out and there are a lot of details to iron out. We will be tweaking and updating the forecast ALL week long and continue to provide more updates online and on-air.