NOAA is celebrating its 50th anniversary today! It was created on October 3, 1970. Since then, NOAA has grown to become a world-class science agency with a reach that extends from the surface of the sun to the depths of the ocean floor.
On this day in 1970, @NOAA was created from the former Environmental Science Services Administration and the Weather Bureau became the National Weather Service. Congratulations! #NOAAat50 #NWS150 #OTD pic.twitter.com/uP0pF6IEoP— National Weather Service (@NWS) October 3, 2020
NOAA is celebrating 50 years of science, service, and stewardship. Since its inception NOAA has become one the world’s premier science agencies that protects life and property, leads stewardship of the ocean and Great Lakes, and drives the blue economy — a mission that spans from the surface of the sun to the floor of the ocean.
HISTORY OF NOAA
In 1807, President Thomas Jefferson founded the U.S. Coast and Geodetic Survey (as the Survey of the Coast) to provide nautical charts to the maritime community for safe passage into American ports and along our extensive coastline. The Weather Bureau was founded 1870 and, one year later, the U.S. Commission of Fish and Fisheries was founded. Individually, these organizations were America's first physical science agency, America's first agency dedicated specifically to the atmospheric sciences, and America's first conservation agency.
The cultures of scientific accuracy and precision, service to protect life and property, and stewardship of resources of these three agencies were brought together in 1970 with the establishment of NOAA, an agency within the Department of Commerce. We actually still have the original messages that were sent out 50 years ago to announce the event.
NOAA's Vision of the Future
2. Healthy ecosystems, communities and economies that are resilient in the face of change.
NOAA will focus on four long-term goals that are central determinants of resilient ecosystems, communities, and economies — and that cannot be achieved without the agency’s distinctive mission and capabilities. The objectives identified in NOAA's Next-Generation Strategic Plan are the basis for NOAA’s corporate planning, performance management, and stakeholder engagement over the next five years. Objectives are specific outcomes NOAA can achieve on the path to broader, long-term goals and toward a more capable, flexible enterprise. They are measurable and can be affected by specified activities over a five-year period.
In 2020, NOAA is celebrating its 50th anniversary, see where they've come from and where they are going here.