Happy Fall! Today is also known as the Autumnal Equinox. Fall began early this morning, just before 4 am.
The sun was up today at 7:31 and it will set at 7:39 pm. You may notice that is not exactly 12 hours of day and night...on the equinox. We actually have about 12 hours and 8 minutes of daylight today. The closest we will come to equal day and night is on September 26th when we will have 11 hours, 59 minutes and 54 seconds of daylight.
Okay...so why are the sunrise and sunset not exactly 12 hours apart on the Equinox?
Day and night are not exactly of equal length at the time of the March and September equinoxes. For the mid-latitudes (where we live), this happens a few days before the spring equinox and a few days after the fall equinox. The specific dates are different for different latitudes.
On the day of the equinox, the geometric center of the Sun's disk crosses the equator, and this point is above the horizon for 12 hours everywhere on the Earth. However, the Sun is not simply a geometric point. Sunrise is defined as the instant when the leading edge of the Sun's disk becomes visible on the horizon, whereas sunset is the instant when the trailing edge of the disk disappears below the horizon. At these times, the center of the disk is already below the horizon.
Another reason why the day is longer than 12 hours today is because Earth's atmosphere refracts, or bends, light. This refraction causes the sun's upper edge to be visible several minutes before sunrise. This also happens at sunset, you can see the sun for a few minutes after it has dipped below the horizon. This means that everyday on Earth is longer because of this refraction, not just on the equinox.