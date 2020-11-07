Happy Birthday, International Space Station! For the last twenty years, since November 2, 2000, there has been a continuous human presence on board the ISS. Construction of the space station began two years earlier on November 20, 1998. You may remember, the space station was assembled in orbit! Check out this video from NASA to see how that assembly happened:
The space station has enough room for six people to live comfortably and work on their research, but it has hosted as many as 13 people at once. If you're interested in learning more about the structure of the International Space Station and how it was put together, this is a fascinating article from NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center.
Think about how much technology has changed since the pieces of the space station were built in the 1990s, particularly communication technology. In an article to celebrate this 20th anniversary, NASA said, "In 2016, the agency doubled the data per second that the station can transmit to 300 megabits per second. In 2019, NASA doubled the data rate again to 600 megabits per second — faster than most household fiber optic connections." There have also been other repairs and updates made through the last 20 years to keep the astronauts safe, their laboratories well-equipped, and the structure secure. That is one of the most fascinating parts about the International Space Station - how it is constantly evolving to meet the needs of the scientists on board.
Next weekend, on November 14th, the first commercial crew is scheduled to launch to the International Space Station. NASA says, "this is the first crew rotation flight of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket" and that this is the beginning of a partnership to continue the scientific mission of the ISS.
You can see the International Space Station fly over our area Sunday morning! It will appear in the northwestern sky at 6:15 AM and be visible for 4 minutes. There will be a few other chances to see it this week, so check here for when/where to look if you're interested!
The weather should cooperate beautifully! Temperatures won't drop as far Sunday morning, so you won't be uncomfortable if you remember to grab shoes and a sweater. You might be looking through some clouds if you live west of I-65. If you see the space station or snag a picture of it, share that with us on social media! You can find me using the links at the top of this page or you can share them with Katie McGraw Sunday morning for a chance to see your picture on WDRB in the Morning.