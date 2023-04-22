In addition to being Thunder Over Louisville, today is also Earth Day, a day meant to bring attention to our planet and the environment.
The first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970 and spread across the globe by 1990. Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin is credited with starting and spreading the idea in 1969 to teach Americans about pollution and the harm we were causing to the environment. That first rally in 1970 inspired widespread political action with the passage of several new laws and the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency. In fact the EPA says in 1970, "There were no legal or regulatory mechanisms to protect our environment" which is why so many people felt compelled to participate in that first Earth Day. Now each year on April 22 more than one billion people mark Earth Day by doing something to benefit the environment. It's not too late for you to join in! Here are a few ideas:
Recycle: check to see if your city or township offers recycling serves. Start separating your plastics and reuse what you can.
Plant Trees: WDRB volunteers with Trees Louisville, and we think you should, too! Planting trees, especially around Louisville, helps increase the canopy, keeping the city cooler, in addition to other benefits.
Pay Attention to Water and Electricity Usage: Turn off faucets and unplug appropriate appliances when not using them to save water and energy.
Share: Post or share on social media about Earth Day. There may be people in your life who don't know about this day or why it's celebrated annually. Take the time to share with them and you may inspire even more action!