All of this cold air moved in just in time to ring in the new year! Since New Year's Day happens in the middle of winter, you would think it's always a cold holiday. That's not always been the case, though. According to data from the National Weather Service, Louisville hit 72º on New Year's Day in 1952! The flip side of that is the coldest New Year's Day recorded a temperature of five below zero in 1928.
Many of you may remember our snowiest year on record - 1964. More than 7" of new snow fell in Louisville! Just a couple of years later, in 1966, we saw the wettest New Year's Day ever with 2.56" of rain.
This year will actually be pretty "average" in terms of temperature, and we are not expecting any moisture to rival the records above. New Year's Day brings a high temperature in the mid-40s with more sunshine than we've seen in a few days. The wild card on New Year's Eve will be the wind chill. With temperatures in the mid-30s and wind blowing about 10 mph, the air will feel like the low 30s. If you are planning to ring in the new year outdoors, dress in layers to be the most comfortable. Make sure you have the WDRB Weather app on your phone; it will tell you how much colder the air feels, taking into account the wind chill factor.