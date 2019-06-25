After all the recent rain we have seen, this sure seems like the wettest June ever...but it's not! Through June 25th Louisville is tied (with 1977) as the 6th wettest June on record with 7.59" of rain recorded in the month.
Sunday is the last day of June, so we do have a chance to add to that number. Rain chances are not high through that time frame, but a few scattered showers are possible. The wettest June on record is 1960 when Louisville recorded 10.11" of rain. While the long-range forecast models suggest we could pick up some measurable rain in the next 5 days, an additional three inches seems very unlikely.
This story gets even more interesting when we look at it from a wider lens. When we compare rainfall at this point in the year to totals through the same point last year, we are way ahead! 2018 was the wettest year on record for Louisville, and this year is 3.63" ahead of the 2018 total through June 25. For perspective, we are 11.07" above normal rainfall on this date. That's nearly an extra foot of rain in 2019! 34.16" is normal rainfall on September 29, but we recorded that on June 24 - more than three months early. Normal rainfall through June 25 in Louisville is only 23.09".