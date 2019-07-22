Maybe you have heard of Stonehenge - the rock formation in England - but have you heard of Manhattanhenge? The event in Manhattan borrows part of its name from Stonehenge because it is a similar phenomenon to the way the sun shines around the rock formations on the summer solstice.
As the sun sets over Manhattan is lines up perfectly parallel to the gridded city streets running east to west to shine directly down the street. This typically happens four times a year - two days in the summer and two days in the spring. Most recently it set up on July 12 and 13. This same effect also happens with the sunrise in December and January, but draws significantly smaller crowds being so early.
People crowd sidewalks and streets to get the perfect picture of the sun setting perfectly between the massive buildings of NYC, especially with this event just a few weeks ago. The chance to see it in May (29 & 30) was rained out, so July was the only opportunity to see Manhattanhenge in 2019. Manhattan isn't the only city where this happens. Cities with east/west oriented streets will see the same result but on different dates depending on the orientation.