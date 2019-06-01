Have you noticed how BRIGHT red the sun was last night during the sunset? Many of the WDRB viewers did and submitted photos of the sunset. They are pretty gorgeous. Check them out below.
Unfortunately, there is a dramatic and sad reason why the sunset is glowing. It is due to the smoke from Canadian wildfires.
According to NASA, one of the largest sources of smoke was the Chuckegg Creek wildfire. Though it has been burning since May 12, 2019, unusually gusty winds and dry conditions triggered rapid growth this week. This forced the evacuation of 10,000 people. On May 31, the provincial government noted that nine other fires were burning out of control, five were “being held” (not likely to grow past expected boundaries), and ten were under control.
This is a look at visible satellite imagery from late Thursday before it got dark. Smoke -- originating from fires in western/central Canada -- looks to stream high over the region late tonight. Could make for a milky sky on Friday. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/qcO3xibYiR— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 31, 2019
Smoke from Canadian wildfires could give us a red glow at sunset tonight. pic.twitter.com/v6spI3Ee71— Marc Weinberg (@MarcWeinbergWX) June 1, 2019
When sun reflects off the particles in the smoke in the upper atmosphere it can paint the sky a hazy and orange hue, especially when it is not very cloudy.
The smokey and gloomy red skies are very bad in Alberta due to the elevated concentrations of particulate matter. “In Edmonton, it looked like we were on Mars,” said Matt Albers of the Meteorological Service of Canada.
View from my office window, Edmonton, noon today. Street lights are on.But "we've always had forest fires" and "climate change doesn't exist". pic.twitter.com/gU3ukCWdl1— Dr. Andy Holt (@DrAndyHolt) May 30, 2019
How the long the hazy skies and glowing sunsets will depend on wind direction, and of course, how long the fires last. Even after the fires are contained, smoke could linger over the US for a few more days.