Did you notice a haze in the sky today? Originally an Air Quality Alert was issued for expected higher levels of surface ozone that would be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Thursday morning that Air Quality Alert was updated to include smoke particles in the air, too, which caused that haze you saw.
That smoke is likely from fires in southeastern Kentucky and northeastern Tennessee. Since the wind here is flowing in from the south and southeast, it brings air (and smoke) from those locations to us. The map below from AirNow shows those fires, in addition to wildfires in Oklahoma that are also putting smoke into the atmosphere.
The smoke will stick around in the air tonight until the wind picks up enough or changes direction to clear it out. We should see that happen tomorrow, though the wind remains weak enough there may still be some smoke left in the sky even as the concentration drops.
Smoke can also make the colors at sunset more vibrant, so watch to see if the sky lights up before darkness falls tonight. If you get a good picture of the sunset, share it with us on social media! You might see it on TV tonight.