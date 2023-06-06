Sky conditions aren't crystal clear to say the least today. A lot of haze is apparent across our area and you've probably already heard what is causing it.
Yes, it is wild fire smoke over our area and it's coming from wild fires in Eastern Canada. The smoke over our area today isn't just a little bit either, but it is actually pretty thick over our area throughout the day today.
This of course makes way for more poor air quality for this afternoon and evening, but should make way for another firey looking sunset.
The good news is that a lot of this will get washed away by some rain that we are finally going to see in our area starting tomorrow.
We begin to see some of the light showers approach our area overnight tonight starting from North to South, so our Southern Indiana counties will begin to see them first.
The rain will become slightly more widespread and at its greatest chance for our area mid morning through late morning as a cold front slides across our area.
It won't lost too long however, and we begin to dry off by mid-afternoon and maybe even bringing in some sun for the sunset tomorrow night.
All in all, it won't be bringing a ton of rain to our area, but at this point we will take what we can get. We've only seen a trace of rain over the past 16 days in Louisville, so anything at this point will due. Most locations are expected to see around 0.25" of rain with some locally higher amounts also possible with more moderate pockets of some showers.