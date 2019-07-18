Heat is a silent killer and it also happens to be one of the leading weather-related killer in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year. It is a silent killer because it doesn't topple trees or rip roofs off like a tornado. Between 1999-2010, more than 7,400 people died from heat-related causes, an average of about 618 per year, according to the statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hot and muggy conditions will push heat index readings above 100 degrees Thursday through Sunday in many locations across southern Indiana and central Kentucky. Do your best to protect yourself against the dangers of summer heat and humidity. Keep an eye on your neighbors especially if they don't have air conditioning or are in an at-risk group such as the elderly.
Of course, be especially careful to not leave a child in a hot vehicle. Look before you lock! Over 20 children have died in hot cars so far this year.
Keep pets well hydrated and provide them shade or shelter inside an air conditioned space if possible. According to the NWS, animals can die of heatstroke within 15 minutes, and cracking the car windows doesn’t help. NEVER leave your pets in parked vehicles.
HEAT RELATED ILLNESSES
HEAT CRAMPS: Painful spasms usually in the muscles of legs and abdomen with heavy sweating. FIRST AID: Firm pressure on cramping muscles or gentle massage to relieve spasm. Give sips of water. If nausea occurs, discontinue water.
HEAT EXHAUSTION: Heavy sweating; weakness; cold, pale, clammy skin; thready pulse; fainting and vomiting but may have normal temperature. FIRST AID: Get victim out of sun. Once inside, the person should lay down and loosen his or her clothing. Apply cool, wet cloths. Fan or move victim to air conditioned room. Offer sips of water. If nausea occurs, discontinue water. If vomiting continues, seek immediate medical attention.
HEAT STROKE (or sunstroke): High body temperature (106° F or higher), hot dry skin, rapid and strong pulse, possible unconsciousness.
FIRST AID: HEAT STROKE IS A SEVERE MEDICAL EMERGENCY. SUMMON EMERGENCY MEDICAL ASSISTANCE OR GET THE VICTIM TO A HOSPITAL IMMEDIATELY. DELAY CAN BE FATAL. While waiting for emergency assistance, move the victim to a cooler environment reduce body temperature with cold bath or sponging. Use extreme caution. Remove clothing, use fans and air conditioners. If temperature rises again, repeat process. Do NOT give fluids. Persons on salt restrictive diets should consult a physician before increasing their salt intake.
The do's and don'ts:
DO - Slow down, and reduce strenuous activity. Mow the lawn or garden in the early morning or late evening instead of midday.
DO - Dress in lightweight, nonrestrictive, light-colored clothing.
DO - Drink plenty of water or other nonalcoholic fluids.
DO - Eat light, easy-to-digest foods.
DO - Seek out shade if you have to be outdoors for extended periods. Spend more time in air-conditioned places.
DO - Check on elderly neighbors, friends and relatives to make sure they are okay.
DO - When outside, take frequent dips in the ocean or pool, or mist yourself with a water bottle. When inside, take frequent cool baths or showers and use cold compresses to cool off.
DO - Apply high-SPF sunscreen frequently when outdoors.
DO - Seek immediate medical attention if you experience symptoms of heat illness.
DO NOT leave children, the elderly, or pets in the car for any reason, for any length of time. Look before you lock! A dark dashboard or seat can easily reach temperatures in the range of 180 to more than 200 degrees F!
DO NOT stay in the sun for long periods.
DO NOT take salt tablets unless directed by a physician.
DO NOT drink alcoholic beverages; they can dehydrate you and increase your risk of heat stroke and other potentially fatal heat-related illnesses.