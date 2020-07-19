A HEAT ADVISORY has been expanded to include nearly all of the WDRB viewing area. This advisory is in effect from 12 pm EDT until 8 pm EDT this evening. Areas not included will still be very hot today, just a few degrees cooler.
*WHY...
Temperatures will likely be in the mid 90s today coupled with dew points in the mid 70s will result in heat index values up to 106 degrees.
*PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
*SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT ILLNESSES...
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.