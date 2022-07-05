With high pressure to our South bringing in more heat across our area, heat advisories have been put into place for today and on Wednesday as well. The heat advisory today goes through 9PM tonight.
Heat index values likely will continue to climb over 105 degrees in most locations and could reach as high as 110 degrees if we remain rain free.
That is going to be the kicker though. Storms off to our North will attempt to send boundaries into our that that storms will try and thrive off of. However, with how hot it is going to be, a lot of these storms will be held back from forming.
Not a live radar image, but an example of the kind of coverage we could see today.
Any storms that do end up popping up this afternoon will go up in a hurry due to the pretty conducive environment with lots of storm energy available, and could put down strong wind gusts and very heavy rainfall at times. Because of this, the SPC has a Slight (2/5) risk out for severe weather including Louisville and into our North and Eastern counties.
Even with the storms that could continue to pop up through the day, the biggest threat today is the dangerous heat.