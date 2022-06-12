The National Weather Service office in Louisville has issued a Heat Advisory for most of our communities. The Advisory is valid from Noon until 9 PM Eastern time Monday when the heat index values will be the highest.
Heat index is a scientific calculation to describe how much more stress the humidity adds to your body. Hot air bringing temperatures in the 90s can be hazardous here. When you combine that level of heat with high humidity (dew points in the 70s), your body can't cool itself as efficiently. Your body releases sweat to cool itself. When that sweat evaporates, the process of changing from liquid to gas (phase change) cools you. When the air is already full of moisture on a humid day, not all of that sweat can evaporate as quickly as on a dry day. That means your body can't cool itself as quickly or as completely, which is why a hot and humid day can be more dangerous than a dry day with the same temperatures. We will likely get more heat-related alerts like this one through the week, so please continue to check back for updates.
Below is the text from the NWS issued with Monday's Heat Advisory:
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 105-110 DEGREES * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN INDIANA AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY ALONG AND WEST OF I-65. * WHEN...LATE MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT ILLNESSES TO OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS...STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM...STAY OUT OF THE SUN...AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS...IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE...RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK...THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY...CALL 9 1 1.