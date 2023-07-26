The heat has returned to our area and will continue to climb further up the temperature chart over the next couple of days. Due to that, our area has been included in a Heat Advisory. The advisory starts at 8AM tomorrow (Thursday) morning and will last until 10PM on Friday night.
This is due to the fact that our heat index values could climb from 100 to 105 on Thursday and near 105 or greater potentially on Friday. Be sure to drink plenty of fluids if you have to be outside for a long period of the time the next few days. Here's the text on the advisory from the NWS:
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ THURSDAY TO 10 PM EDT /9 PM CDT/ FRIDAY... * WHAT...Afternoon heat index values of 100 to 105 on Thursday and around 105 Friday. * WHERE...South central Indiana and portions of north central Kentucky, including the Louisville Metro. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ Thursday to 10 PM EDT /9 PM CDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.