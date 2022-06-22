A Heat Advisory has just been issued for parts of our area.
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107. * WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
The NWS is noting Heat Index values up to 107 are possible through the afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.