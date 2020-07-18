A Heat Advisory has been issued for Sunday that includes Carroll, Jackson, Jennings, and Lawrence counties through the hottest part of the afternoon. Heat index values are expected to be between 100º and 105º through that period. Humidity will stay about the same Sunday as it was Saturday (dewpoints in the low 70s), but temperatures will be a few degrees higher.
The wide view is fascinating and better shows the scope of this heat wave. Heat alerts are in effect from Main down through North Carolina, over to Oklahoma, and up through Minnesota and Wisconsin!
It's important to note that each National Weather Service office has slightly different criteria that must be met to warrant a Heat Advisory. Our area is covered by three different NWS offices. Jackson, Jennings, and Lawrence counties are covered by the NWS office in Indianapolis; Carroll county is covered by the NWS office in Wilmington, Ohio; and the rest of our WDRB communities are covered by the NWS office in Louisville.
Take that knowledge and look again at the Heat Advisory map. The offices in Wilmington and Indianapolis issued Heat Advisories for their counties, and Louisville did not. The Louisville office requires forecast "maximum heat index ≥ 105 °F for about 2 (or more) hours" to issue a Heat Advisory. Indianapolis says, "a Heat Advisory means that temperatures of at least 100°F or Heat Index values of at least 105°F are expected." The criteria for the Wilmington office is "heat index of 100ºF to 104ºF."
Something else to think about. The National Weather Service has proposed getting rid of Advisories altogether. In the new system, there would be no heat "alert" for tomorrow. Instead the NWS would issue a statement in plain language warning of the elevated heat index values. You would not be notified of that like you are when a Watch, Warning, or Advisory is issued. You would have to listen to a local meteorologist to hear the message about incoming dangerous heat. You can click here to read more about the proposed changes and give your opinion in an open survey.