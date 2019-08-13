The National Weather Service office in Louisville has issued a Heat Advisory for Tuesday afternoon. The heat index will climb over 100º in these locations during the hottest part of the afternoon. The heat and added humidity put extra stress on your body (and your pets). 

1.jpg

Locations that see more rain Tuesday morning will not have enough time for temperatures to rebound to a dangerous level, but our southern communities who are seeing less rain this morning will have time to build more heat. 

2.jpg

Below is the text issued with the Advisory by NWS: 

* TEMPERATURE...HEAT INDICES IN THE 105 TO 108 DEGREE RANGE ARE
  EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON.

* IMPACTS...ELEVATED HEAT INDICES WILL IMPACT THOSE WHO ENGAGE IN
  PROLONGED OUTDOOR WORK OR OTHER ACTIVITIES. ALSO, CAR INTERIORS
  CAN REACH LETHAL TEMPERATURES IN A MATTER OF MINUTES. NEVER
  LEAVE PETS, CHILDREN, OR THE ELDERLY UNATTENDED IN PARKED
  VEHICLES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS
EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY
WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE
POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS...STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED
ROOM...STAY OUT OF THE SUN...AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND
NEIGHBORS.

