The National Weather Service office in Louisville has issued a Heat Advisory for Tuesday afternoon. The heat index will climb over 100º in these locations during the hottest part of the afternoon. The heat and added humidity put extra stress on your body (and your pets).
Locations that see more rain Tuesday morning will not have enough time for temperatures to rebound to a dangerous level, but our southern communities who are seeing less rain this morning will have time to build more heat.
Below is the text issued with the Advisory by NWS:
* TEMPERATURE...HEAT INDICES IN THE 105 TO 108 DEGREE RANGE ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...ELEVATED HEAT INDICES WILL IMPACT THOSE WHO ENGAGE IN PROLONGED OUTDOOR WORK OR OTHER ACTIVITIES. ALSO, CAR INTERIORS CAN REACH LETHAL TEMPERATURES IN A MATTER OF MINUTES. NEVER LEAVE PETS, CHILDREN, OR THE ELDERLY UNATTENDED IN PARKED VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS...STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM...STAY OUT OF THE SUN...AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS.