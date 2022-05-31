Another hot and humid day continues this afternoon with highs reaching the low 90s. Dewpoints in the mid to upper 60s don't help and actually make it feel even hotter and more sticky across the area.
Off to our West, there are storms brewing along a cold front that will bring us some relief over the next 24 to 48 hours across our area.
After remaining dry the rest of this afternoon, we'll start to see a slight increase in cloud cover on Wednesday. The first half of the day is mostly dry, hot, and yes, humid once again. However the cold front approaches us and begins to spark some showers and storms by the mid to late afternoon timeframe.
These won't be very widespread, but multiple heavy downpours will be possible across the area on Wednesday.
Wednesday night into Thursday morning we see more widespread showers and storms move through our area along the actual front.
Locally heavy rainfall will be likely as these storms move across the area by Thursday afternoon.
In terms of any severe potential, the severe outlook for this system is pretty marginal. Wind shear values, which we typically need to see around 40mph or so at the 850mb level of the atmosphere, look to be substandard.
We will have some storm energy available though that will help these storms billow up and become strong. That will allow these storms to have frequent thunder and lightning with small hail and gusty winds (like every other thunderstorm during the summer months).