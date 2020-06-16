Temperatures have been pleasant and below normal for the last several days. Now the heat is starting to climb and we will be back to normal before you know it! In fact, temperatures will be above normal by the time we get to the weekend. Let's look at what's causing the rising temps:
Over the next few days the wind in the upper levels of the atmosphere will shift just enough to help bring more heat our way. The jet stream shifts just a bit farther north and the blocking high pressure shifts just a bit farther east. All of that combines to allow our flow to change from coming out of the north (where it brings us cooler air) to coming out of the south and west (bringing us warmer air).
A cold front starts to approach our area at the end of this week. As it does, it helps steer some of that warmer air into our region. You would expect this front to move through our area and significantly drop the temperatures. This front should be fairly weak by the time it gets to us, so it likely won't be quite as strong of a difference.
That being said the extended range looks a little murky. There's no strong signal one way or the other that temperatures will be significantly above or below average. With no major pattern shift or weather system to interrupt the pattern, we will likely continue to see temperatures slightly above or slightly below normal for this time of year.