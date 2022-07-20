Another day with a heat advisory and dangerous heat across Kentuckiana. Heat index values are expected to climb above 105F and up to 110F by this afternoon.
A big reason behind that is the fact that we have so much low level humidity in place combined with the hot temperatures we already have. That low level humidity combined with a cold front moving through today, will lead to a possibility of a few storms.
As the cold front approaches us, it is going to act as the "lifting" mechanism for storms to pop-up later today and tonight. However, although there are multiple factors working in favor of storms today, there is also a cap still above us that storms have to battle through first.
What is a cap?
A cap in the atmosphere is an area of very warm air aloft, that holds down the energy from storms billowing up and forming. Storms really need their energy to go upward into cooler air to make them stronger, but with hot air aloft, the cap will try and hold back these storms from forming.
If this cap were to erode or start eroding, the energy that these storms are putting upward would break through the cap, and storms would form quickly, and some strong.
Storm Timing/Formation
If some of these storms were to break through that cap, a few of them could become strong to severe.
So, what is in favor of storms forming since there's a cap trying to hold them back? The number one thing in favor of these storms is the fact we have a lot of storms energy available, or CAPE. This is because we have a lot of sunshine and hot temperatures in store.
We also have, obviously, a lot of low level humidity as dewpoints climb into the mid to upper 70s. That also leads to an unstable atmosphere for storms to thrive off of. While there isn't a ton of wind energy, it is still enough to keep storms that do form going long enough to make an impact.
Because of the possibility of storms breaking through that cap later today and tonight, the SPC has a Slight risk out (2/5) for a good chunk of the viewing area with impacts including damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and some hail in the stronger storms if they were to form.
Today isn't a "when" storms form, but more of an "if" they do.