A weak cold front rolled through the area yesterday. This front only provided a few isolated showers and storms for Kentuckiana on Friday. However, the front also dropped our dew points by ten degrees in the last 24 hours! That is going to make it feel great outside today with dew points in the low to mid 50s!
The air temperature has dropped as well in the last day. Yesterday, we tied a record high temp of 97 degrees. Don't get me wrong, it is still going to be toasty today. It will also be above average. Normal highs for this time of the year are in the low 80s. We will be in the upper 80s to even low 90s today.
The lower humidity will continue into tomorrow. However, notice it will begin to climb during next week. The temperature will be climbing as well as. Winds change direction from the north to the southeast and this will bring the return of warmer temperatures. After a cool start to the day tomorrow, highs will be back into the mid and even upper 90s!!
If you are sick of this unseasonable heat, unfortunately, mid range data suggests we will continue to see above average temperatures, not only this week...
...but well into next week as well (through September 27th)! As a reminder, Fall starts on September 23rd. By the looks of this, it will not be feeling like it for quite some time.