We've talked enough about the heat we're experiencing this week and are going to continue to see through at least Friday. With that being said, let's talk about some heat relief shall we? While temperatures are going to get hotter before we can get some relief in our area, the relief is in our near future.
The Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 Day outlook for temperatures looks a lot better than it did this time last week and over a week ago when we were looking ahead to the week that we are currently in. Now, we are in a darker shade of the blue, signifying that we have a decent likelihood of seeing below-average temperatures over the next 6-10 days. When you look at that on a calendar, that equates out to about August 28th- September 1st.
You can also see that data is starting to favor high temperatures into the middle of next week in the mid 80s! Our average high temperature right now for our area for reference is around 88 degrees, so anything below that would technically be considered below average.