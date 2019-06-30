Today gave us a three-peat for "hottest day of the year." Friday's high temperature was 93º, then Saturday beat that by climbing to 94º, and Sunday also had a high temperature of 94º to tie as the hottest day of the year. We will be in the 90s for several more days, so let's brush up on some heat reminders and safety tips.
If you have to be outside in the heat, remember to stay hydrated and dress properly. Light-colored, loose-fitting clothes will help keep you cooler than tighter, darker clothes. Take breaks in the air conditioning or in the shade, and pay attention to your body. If you start to feel exceptionally tired or light-headed, it's time for a break.
You have probably heard us mention before what the air feels like or the heat index. That's a real value that is calculated using the temperature and humidity to gauge how the air feels instead of just what the temperature says. We will be in the "Extreme Caution" category in the heat index chart above for the next few days which should encourage you to exercise extreme caution.
As high temperatures climb into the lower and middle 90s, the air will feel more like the upper 90s. There are no active "heat alerts" at this time, but the time to have the conversation about heat safety is before a Watch or Warning is issued.