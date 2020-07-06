Sunday is now our new hottest day of the year; we reached a high temperature of 95º in Louisville! With another hot week of highs in the 90s and more humidity on the way, let's discuss heat safety.
First, we need to think about the dangers of heat in all spaces of our lives, not just when we are outside. Think about the potential hazards in your house, in the car, at work, and for your neighbors. Know what to do to keep you and the people around you safe; like drinking lots of water, checking the backseat before you get out of the car, and taking breaks if you're doing strenuous work outside.
Second, keep in mind the temperature is not the only part of this equation. Keep an eye on humidity this week as it builds, because the combination of heat and humidity can be especially dangerous to our body. High temperatures in the hottest part of the day will be in the lower and middle 90s across our area this week. Dewpoints will be in the low 70s, so you can use that information to figure out how high the heat index will be in the next few days.
Third, know when you've had too much. The graphic above shows the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Monitor yourself for these symptoms, but also keep an eye on your loved ones. All images are from the National Weather Service.