Summer has returned in full swing this week as temperatures have been in the 90s the past few days and will continue to be in the 90s heading through this work week. In fact, we could end up seeing the hottest day of 2021 later this week.
We've got a ridge building over our area with a high pressure building into the area that will help keep us clear and dry and allow for the sunshine to bake us like cookies on Christmas Eve.
We're looking at mostly sunny skies for this afternoon, and without that cloud cover and combined with the increased humidity, it is going to be disrespectful outside. Expect a high temperature for Louisville around 96 this afternoon with communities outside the city in the low 90s. Either way, the heat index will likely be in the upper 90s close to 100.
Heading over the next couple of days conditions will only get hotter as the humidity sticks around and we still get ample amounts of sunshine thanks to the previously mentioned high pressure.
Yes, you are seeing those numbers correctly. Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s are very possible heading into the midweek. Combine humidity along with these temperatures, and your heat index will be around and in some cases over 100 degrees once again.
We've seen a total of 34 days so far this year at 90 degrees or hotter and the hottest we have been so far this year in Louisville is 97 degrees back on June 29th. We're going to be coming very close to breaking that this week and we have multiple opportunities to do such.
We won't have any atmospheric smoke causing a haze and holding these temperatures back either this time.
With that being said, along with the hot temperatures comes other forms of heat safety you're going to want to keep in mind. The UV index the next couple of days will remain high and although these will be good pool days, you can burn within 15 minutes with exposed skin.
Along with temperatures going up and us drying out over the next few days, our pollen count continues to skyrocket, especially the ragweed across the area.
It doesn't look like we are going to get a ton of relief from this heat anytime soon either as the Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 day temperature outlook has our area highlighted to see above average temperatures continue.
If you're looking for Fall you're going to have to wait a bit longer as the dog days of Summer continue across the area.